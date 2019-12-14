Farmington Schools students take on Chicago architecture

Thirty Farmington (FHS) and North Farmington High School (NFHS) architecture and engineering students visited Chicago last month to learn more about architectural styles.

Students visited Navy Pier, where they learned about the pier’s history and the role it played in World War II. During an Architectural River Cruise on the famous Chicago River, they learned about the history of Chicago, famous fires that burned the town down, and the newest record-breaking buildings currently under construction.

After the cruise, students took in the “Magnificent Mile” with world-class shopping and traditional Chicago cuisine – deep dish pizza.

“This opportunity is like no other,” Amy Porter, NFHS Architecture and Engineering teacher said. “It gives students the chance to see architecture designs from greats like Frank Lloyd Wright, and engineering feats, like ‘The Ledge’ at the Willis Tower. The architecture and engineering students love this trip, and it is always mentioned as one of their favorite memories from high school.”