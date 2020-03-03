Farmington Schools kindergarten registration opens

Farmington Public Schools offers free, full-day Kindergarten, with registration beginning this week.

Parents can register any time, but signing up early guarantees home school placement. To register at the school, parents should bring a driver’s license and proof of residency, such as warranty deed, current property tax statement or lease/rental agreement with occupancy date including a list of all occupants, and any two of the following items: current gas, electric, telephone, or cable bill. Water bills do not meet the accepted criteria.

Children must be at least five years of age by September 1. To enroll a child with a late birth date between, September 2, 2015, and December 1, 2015, the parent or guardian must provide a letter to the school requesting enrollment.

On Kindergarten Orientation Day, May 1, Information will be shared with new Kindergarten parents and their children. Orientation will be held in the morning at each elementary school.

If you’re not sure which child your school should attend, visit farmington.k12.mi.us or call School/Community Relations at 248-489-3349.