Farmington school board talks School of Choice options

Farmington Public Schools trustees will on December 17 talk about options for resident and non-resident School of Choice applications.

During their 6 p.m. Tuesday study session, officials will discuss these recommendations from the Schools of Choice Options Committee, which includes school administrators, district staff members, and a parent:

Intra-District (resident) School of Choice applications: Open for kindergarten through eighth grade only

PA 227 (non-resident employee): Open for all grade levels

Section 105 School of Choice (non-resident students from Oakland County): After placement of Intra-District and PA 227 students, remaining kindergarten through eighth grade spaces, not to exceed 2020-21 staffing levels/ratios, to be opened for Section 105 25 spots open K-8 at each level (total of 225). Waitlist, if applicable, maintained for up to 40 seats at each level Grades 9 – 12 would be closed to Section 105 School of Choice



2020 will be a BIG news year in Farmington and Farmington Hills. If everyone who reads also helps fund it, the future of Farmington Voice will be much more secure. Learn how you can JOIN OUR PATRON GROUP.

Other items on the agenda include a report on the Camp Riley summer enrichment program, reports from committees, appointment of Director of Curriculum, Instruction & Assessment, and the Superintendent’s 2019/2020 Final Evaluation.

Trustees meet in the board room at the Schulman Administrative Center, 32500 Shiawassee in Farmington. To view the full agenda and supporting materials, visit v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=1000199

Board meetings are typically live-streamed at farmington.vod.castus.tv/vod