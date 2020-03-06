Farmington school board talks bus purchase Tuesday

Farmington Public Schools Board of Education trustees will talk on Tuesday about purchasing 10 new buses, bringing the total number replaced since 2015 to 42, or 45 percent of the district’s fleet.

The three special education buses and seven regular education buses would replace vehicles purchased in 2005 and 2006.

Other items on the 6 p.m. meeting agenda include:

Updates from the Farmington African American Parent Network and Farmington-Farmington Hills Education Foundation

Review of generator purchase for Visions Unlimited

Review of the Farmington Early Childhood move to Alameda Early Childhood Center

Review of a phone system upgrade

Approval of a resolution to hold a budget public hearing on June 2

To read the full agenda and supporting materials, visit v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicHome.aspx?ak=1000199

You can view a live-stream of the meeting at farmington.vod.castus.tv/vod/