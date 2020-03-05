Farmington Republican Club opens essay contest applications

The Farmington Area Republican Club has opened applications for its third annual scholarship award essay contest for graduating seniors who live in Farmington/Farmington Hills.

A total of $2,000 in scholarships will be awarded to 1st place ($1,000), 2nd ($500), and 3rd Place ($500) winners.

The application form, which details eligibility criteria, essay topic and guidelines, and submission information, can be downloaded at farmingtongop.com. Deadline for submission is April 13.

For more information, write to farmingtonarearepublicans@gmail.com.