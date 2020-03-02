Farmington Public Schools students are National Merit finalists

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced that 11 Farmington Public Schools students have been named finalists for the National Merit Scholarship Program.

These students have the opportunity to compete for 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million that will be offered in the spring:

Farmington High School

Usman Ali

Adeep Das

Selena Mangat

Parth Nakirikanti

Shiv Seshan

Hafsa Sultana

Awab Tanoli

North Farmington High School

Megan Gesse

Molly Rose

Tim Sullivan

Jubilee Wang

These students were among more than 1.5 million juniors in about 21,000 high schools who entered the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program by taking the 2019 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT®).

To be considered for a National Merit Scholarship, finalists will be evaluated in the following areas: the student’s academic record, information about the school’s curricula and grading system, two sets of test scores, the high school official’s written recommendation, information about the student’s activities and leadership, and the finalist’s essay.