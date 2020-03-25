Farmington Public Safety offers online crime reporting

Farmington Public Safety has implemented a new online reporting system for a limited list of crimes.

The action was taken in response to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s “shelter in place” order, officials said in a social media post. These incidents can be reported at apps.clemis.org/OCPRS/?AGENCY_CD=FC:

Barking or nuisance dog

Damaged property or vandalism

Car/animal crash

Harassing phone calls with no known suspects

Larceny/Theft with no known suspects

Accidental/non-intentional property damage

Private property traffic crashes involving a parked unattended vehicle

Threats

Suspicious situations

Identity theft with no known suspects

Lost property

Blight

Child custody violations

The department will continue to take in-person reports from those who don’t have internet access or with other reports. Public Safety is located inside Farmington City Hall, 23600 Liberty Street. The building is closed to the public, with buzzer access. The department is staffed 24/7.