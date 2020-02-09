Farmington planning commissioners look at rezoning smoke shops

Farmington planning commissioners will on Monday hold a public hearing for an ordinance amendment that would change the zoning rules for smoke shops.

In a memo to commissioners, Economic and Community Development Director Kevin Christiansen wrote that the proposed text amendment would allow smoke shops only in the C3 General Commercial Zoning District as a special land use.

Areas of the city zoned C3 are around the intersection of Grand River and Mooney Street, south of Grand River in the northwest corner of the city, and small parcels at Nine Mile and Farmington Roads, Eight Mile and Farmington Roads, and the west side of Orchard Lake Road north of Shiawassee. (View the zoning map here.)

Also on the 7 p.m. meeting agenda are a discussion of the 2021-2026 Capital Improvement Program and a request for outside sales from Alexander True Value Hardware in the Farmington Crossroads shopping center.

The full agenda and supporting materials for the meeting, which will be held at City Hall, 23600 Liberty St., are posted at farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/Agendas-and-Minutes.aspx.