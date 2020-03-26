Farmington officials eye grants for Drake park

Farmington city council members on Monday set in motion two grant applications that may help fund $365,000 in upgrades to Drake Park, located on Drake Road south of Grand River.

The project includes repaving and moving the parking lot north to make room for a new walking path, widening the existing walking path to Longacre Elementary School and extending it through to the Drake Road sidewalk, removing the tennis court and fencing, and replacing bleachers at the baseball diamonds, with the possible addition of volleyball courts and other amenities.

Officials unanimously approved grant applications for the Michigan Dept. of Natural Resources (DNR) Recreation Passport Grant Program, which pays up to 50 percent of the project costs, with a $150,000 limit, and the Natural Resources Trust Grant, which pays up to 75 percent of the project costs, up to $300,000.

City Manager David Murphy said the city would accept only one of the grants. If restrictions caused by Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) situation require the city to delay the project, he said, “I don’t think the DNR would have any problem with that.”

“We are trying to leverage our funds as best we can,” he added.