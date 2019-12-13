Farmington officials consider liquor license for new restaurant

Farmington city council members on Monday will consider a resolution supporting a redevelopment liquor license for a new Mexican restaurant in the former Tina’s Coney Island in downtown Farmington.

Applicants David and Jamil Azar also own Basement Burger Bar and 1Up Arcade Bar in downtown Farmington, along with Basement Burger Bars in Canton and Detroit. Their new venture, La Masa, will be a fast-casual restaurant, serving tacos and burritos.

Other items on the council’s 7 p.m. agenda include:

A Special Event Application for the Optimist Run/Walk for Childhood Health & Wellness on May 16, 2020

Presentation of the Plante & Moran Annual City Audit;

Introduction of an ordinance amendment that adopts the 2015 International Fire Code;

Notice of Intent and Reimbursement Resolution for 2020 Capital Improvement Bonds for the Freedom Road and Mayfield Street construction projects and Bel Aire Subdivision sewer lining;

A resolution that would allow the city to accept American Express, Venmo, Paypal and other electronic methods for all payments;

Approval of an at-large special assessment for improvements to the US-16 Drain;

Payment for the city’s water meter replacement program, and

Sale of the city’s retired Vactor sewer cleaning truck and equipment.

During a 6 p.m. study session held in the conference room at City Hall, 23600 Liberty St., officials will review the city’s annual audit.

To view the full agenda and supporting materials for both meetings, visit farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/Agendas-and-Minutes/City-Council/2019.aspx

The 7 p.m. meeting will be live-streamed at farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/View-Live-Meetings.aspx.