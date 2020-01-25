Farmington may add 9th graders to Schools of Choice options

Farmington Schools trustees will on Tuesday consider a revised Schools of Choice recommendation that would allow 9th graders to switch high schools.

The original proposal, presented January 14, restricted intradistrict Schools of Choice to K-8 students. Allowing 9th graders to attend school outside their home attendance area may alleviate crowding at Farmington High School, which received about 70 percent of students who moved after Harrison High closed last spring.

A revised memo that will be presented during the 6 p.m. meeting noted the number of transfers would be limited based on staffing levels.

Also on the agenda:

Recognition for School Board Appreciation Month

Minority Student Achievement Network 2019-2020 report

2015 Bond budget update

Revised 2019-2020 budget resolution to reflect a $210,000 increase in the General Fund balance

The board meets at the Schulman Administrative Center, 32500 Shiawassee in Farmington.

The full meeting agenda and supporting materials are posted at v3.boardbook.org/Public/PublicAgenda.aspx?ak=1000199&mk=50359694. Board meetings are typically live-streamed at farmington.vod.castus.tv/vod.