Farmington Masons offer thousands in scholarships

Graduating seniors from Farmington and North Farmington High Schools may be eligible for up to $2,000 in scholarships through the Farmington Masonic Lodge.

Applications are available through each school’s counseling office, or by requesting materials via email to secretary@farmingtonlodge151.org, and must be received by March 20. Local educational professionals review the applications and recommend candidates; recipients are chosen by a panel of community leaders.

Each recipient must present a letter of enrollment to a college, university or accredited trade school to the Scholarship Committee. Award amounts vary, but the minimum is $1,000.

Michigan Masons are actively involved in communities statewide, while supporting a range of charitable causes. Last year, Michigan Masons and the Michigan Masonic Charities Foundation awarded over $370,000 in student scholarships and $246,000 in community grants.

The Farmington Masonic Lodge, located at Farmington Road and Grand River in downtown Farmington, has since 1992 awarded $66,600 in scholarships to Farmington area seniors.