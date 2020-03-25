Farmington Kindness Rally, CropWalk go virtual

Two Farmington area charity events slated this spring have moved online.

KINDNESS RALLY

The Farmington Area Jaycees host the local Kindness Rally, founded by Redford Jaycees Club member Susan Dials and now a national event. Original plans were to postpone the annual day-long acts of kindness rally, but organizers on Facebook wrote, “With the current state of our world, we simply couldn’t wait until September.”

Typically, teams travel out into the community to do things like leaving change at laundromats and vending machines, thanking first responders, or leaving uplifting notes in random locations.

With Michigan under a shelter in place order, however, there’s a different list of Kindness Rally actions that include picking up trash while on a walk, posting a sign thanking your delivery drivers, leaving positive Google or Yelp reviews, donating to a charity, or sending money to a friend who lost a job due to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

The virtually rally started March 25 and continues through April 8. Sign up to participate at thekindnessrally.org.

FARMINGTON/FARMINGTON HILLS/WEST BLOOMFIELD CROPWALK

The CROP Hunger Walk typically starts at First United Methodist Church in downtown Farmington, but this year, on Sunday, May 3, participants will walk around their own neighborhoods.

Teams collect donations that will benefit local food pantries at CARES in Farmington Hills, The Salvation Army Farmington Hills, Farmington-Farmington Hills Neighborhood House, Yad Ezra Kosher Food Pantry, and Zaman International – Hope for Humanity.

Participants in teams are encouraged to keep social distancing recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and to go live on Facebook or Instagram wearing their CROP Hunger Walk gear. Learn how to participate at crophungerwalk.org/farmingtonmi.