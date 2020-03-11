Farmington Jaycees restaurant week boosts playground fund

The Farmington Area Jaycees on Monday delivered a big check that represented a week’s worth of Farmington restaurant meals.

Dine Out For Flanders Park raised $3,341 for a Flanders Park playscape. Six restaurants donated a portion of sales during the week of February 23-29. The Jaycees also raffled off a number of gift baskets during the event.

The park was developed as part of a new subdivision project on Flanders Street east of Farmington Road. Equipment from the school was to be reinstalled, but failed to meet safety standards.

Proceeds from the restaurant fundraiser bring the total raised to more than $7,700. The group has also launched a crowd-funding campaign, to reach a goal of $20,000.

There’s talk about additional fundraisers, but nothing has been scheduled yet, said Jaycee Autumn Hicks. She said a lot of people came out to support the restaurant week, with most of the funds raised coming from the basket raffles.

“That shows what kind of community we have,” she said.

Council member Joe LaRussa, who has been involved in fundraising, said there’s money in the city budget that was originally designated for plantings.

“The city’s pushed pause that to prioritize the playground equipment,” he said. “So far my colleagues have been very supportive.”

To support the Flanders Park project, visit gofundme.com/f/flanders-park-playscape.