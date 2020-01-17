Farmington issues snow emergency ahead of winter storm

With 5-8 inches of snow expected to fall by Saturday afternoon, Farmington officials on Friday declared a snow emergency, the City of Farmington Hills has opened a warming center, and other organizations have canceled Saturday activities.

The National Weather Service (NWS) predicts that snow will begin to fall Friday night, with the greatest accumulation from 2 a.m. to 9 .m. Saturday. A wintry mix will develop in the afternoon, followed by rain or drizzle as warmer air comes through.

The Costick Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Rd., will serve as a Warming Center until 10 p.m. on January 17, and 7 a.m.-9 p.m. January 18 and 19. You don’t have to be a resident of Farmington Hills to use the facility.

In Farmington, all parked vehicles must be removed from the streets by 4 p.m. on Saturday. Those that remain will be ticketed and towed, and the city’s towing company will not be open to release towed vehicles until Tuesday, because of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.

The City of Farmington Hills will plow subdivision streets after a snowfall of four inches or more. To follow snow removal progress, visit the city’s online map: http://tinyurl.com/FHSnowPlowing

Farmington Public Schools has canceled all Saturday activities, and the City of Farmington Hills Department of Special Services has canceled all Saturday basketball games for 4th-7th graders. Parents will find rescheduled dates on Facebook.

CARES of Farmington Hills will be closed on Saturday.

State Rep. Christine Greig has canceled a Town Hall meeting scheduled Saturday morning at Farmington Hills City Hall.

This developing story will be updated as information is available.