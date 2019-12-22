Farmington in 2020: New businesses, elections, and more

The new year will bring big changes in Farmington and Farmington Hills. Here’s a look at some of what you can expect in 2020:

ELECTIONS

Farmington Public Schools will ask March Presidential Primary voters to fund $98 million in capital improvements. Read more: FARMINGTON SCHOOLS TRUSTEES: MORE WORK TO BE DONE

State Rep. Christine Grieg will end her third and final term as 37th District state representative, and there will be at least one primary. So far, three Democratic Farmington Hills city council members are in the race:

No Republican candidates have come forward.

Voters will also choose their representatives on the Oakland County Board of Commissioners, and will help decide other county, state-wide, and federal races. Along with the Farmington Schools millage, renewal of Oakland County Art Institute Authority Millage will be on the ballot.

NEW BUSINESS

Downtown Farmington will welcome a New Mexican restaurant. La Masa, serving up tacos and burritos, will be located in the former Tina’s Coney Island.

Dress Barn, which anchors The Groves shopping center in downtown Farmington, will close its doors at the end of this month. Rumors are flying about potential new tenants; expect the space to fill up quickly.

Blue Hat Coffee Shop is expected to open in spring of 2020 inside the Masonic Hall building at the corner of Farmington Road and Grand River.

Look for an announcement soon about the sale of Village Mall at the corner of Farmington Road and Grand River, and expect some investment and changes to the property.

PUBLICLY OWNED FACILITIES

The former Harrison High School will re-open in 2020 as The Hawk, a state-of-the-art community center on 12 Mile Road in Farmington Hills. You can sign up for emailed news from the City about this project at https://buff.ly/2nTkT5M.

Farmington officials expect to officially take ownership of the former Maxfield Training Center on Thomas Street in 2020. In keeping with the city’s Master Plan and the Downtown Master Plan, they hope to promote development that will create a better link between downtown Farmington and Shiawassee Park.