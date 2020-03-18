Farmington Hills shares resources for biz owners

As the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak and related measures to contain it begin to hit local businesses, City of Farmington Hills Economic Development Director Samantha Seimer recommends that owners look into federal and state resources that can support them as more people spend less money.

“The U. S. Small Business Administration has money available for disaster relief,” Seimer said in a press release. “Businesses can tap into resources for low interest loans to help pay bills and offset financial losses due to coronavirus restrictions and the impacts of social distancing.”

Seimer also suggested creative ways that people can support small businesses.

“Shop online or call and make a pickup at a scheduled time or a grab-and-go curbside purchase,” she said. “Order carry-out or buy gift cards to use later.”

She also recommends booking now for future events at hotels and other venues, since many places are offering substantial discounts due to all the coronavirus cancellations.

Resources available for businesses include:

Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Guidance for Businesses and Employers

CDC hotline 1-800-252-4636

SBA hotline 1-800-659-2955

U. S. Small Business Administration SBA Disaster Loan Website

Coronavirus Resources for Employers & Workers (State of Michigan)

Claiming Unemployment Benefits in Michigan – COVID-19 Guide

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services hotline 1-885-535-6136

Preventing Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-29) – Businesses Toolkit (Oakland County)

Oakland County Health Department hotline 1-248-858-1000

City of Farmington Hills Resource Page

The Greater Farmington Area Chamber of Commerce is open during normal business hours answering phone calls and emails. Meeting rooms are available to members for small meetings involving 10 people or less. The Chamber will promote special offers from local businesses via email blasts.

For more information about resources for local businesses, contact Economic Development Director Samantha Seimer at 248-871-2506 or sseimer@fhgov.com.