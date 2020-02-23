Farmington Hills residents in ‘Next to Normal’ cast

Farmington Hills residents Maryanna Lauter and Jack Rendell take the stage February 28-March 15 in Monster Box Theatre’s production of “Next to Normal” in Waterford.

The modern rock musical shares the story of a “picture perfect” American family whose lives are anything but perfect, as mother Diana battles bipolar disorder. The show won three Tony Awards in 2009 and the Pulitzer Prize.

“Audiences are given a chance to look into their neighbors’ windows to see the moments that aren’t posted on Facebook or Instagram,” said director Barbie Weisserman. “Through this emotional journey, we realize that we’re really looking at ourselves. We see that we’re not alone; that we’re all flawed and human – we’re all just next to normal. It’s an incredibly powerful and hopeful message.”

Performances are Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m., and Thursday, March 5, at 7:30 p.m., at 2529 Elizabeth Lake Rd., Waterford.

To purchase tickets or for more information, visit monsterboxtheatre.com, or call/text the Box Office, 248-787-1400.