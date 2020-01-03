Farmington Hills recruits for police officers, service aides

The Farmington Hills Police Department will hold a Sunday, Jan. 5 recruiting event open to anyone interested in becoming a police officer or police service aide.

Held At Farmington Hills City Hall, 31555 W. 11 Mile Rd., the event starts at noon.

The Police Department has a Patrol Division staffed by over 60 uniformed officers, and an Investigative Division that maintains two squads of detectives. Specialized assignments include the Directed Patrol Unit, Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) based in Detroit, South Oakland Narcotics Intelligence Consortium (SONIC), Auto Theft Unit, Narcotic Enforcement Team (NET), Canine Unit, Honor Guard, Traffic Unit, Evidence Technician Unit, Field Training Unit, Training Unit, Small Unmanned Aircraft System (sUAS) Drone Unit, and more.

The average salary in the Police Department is between $51,000 and $74,000 per year with a defined benefit pension.

To learn more about the event, call 248-871-2700.