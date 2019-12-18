Farmington Hills radar speed sign stolen

Somebody’s getting coal for Christmas.

According to the City of Farmington Hills official Facebook page, a radar speed sign was stolen from Alycekay Street north of 12 Mile Road, between Orchard Lake and Middlebelt Roads. It had been attached to a speed limit sign with a lock.

A neighbor saw the sign on December 8; police discovered it missing when they went to retrieve it on December 10. Anyone with information is asked to call the Farmington Hills Police Department Command Desk at 248-871-2610.