Farmington Hills puts Festival of Arts on two-year hiatus

With the opening of a new community and arts center, the City of Farmington Hills has put the annual Festival of the Arts on hiatus for two years.

Presented by the City’s Cultural Arts Division, Farmington Community Arts Council, Farmington Public Schools, and the Farmington Area Arts Commission, the festival is typically held in April at the Costick Center. In addition to art exhibits, the event included a day of family-friendly arts activities and performances.

According to a press release, the groups involved will “evaluate the past while creating new and exciting engagement for the event, which will reappear in 2022.”

Part of the Festival will continue, with the Farmington Art Foundation and the Farmington Public Schools PTA (Parent Teacher Association) Reflections program annual spring exhibits, held April 16-18 at the Costick Center. an opening reception and awards ceremony for both groups will be held on April 16. Learn more at farmingtonartfoundation.org.

Cultural Arts Supervisor Rachel Timlin said the city is experiencing “tremendous growth in the arts.” Locals will have future opportunities to weigh in on the Festival’s future.

“We don’t want to lose momentum, but with moving to The Hawk, we feel that it’s a good time to engage the community in planning the reimagined Festival of the Arts as an even greater cultural arts experience,” she said.