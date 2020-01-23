Farmington Hills Police Department promotes two

The Farmington Hills Police Department promoted two veteran officers during a ceremony held January 9 at City Hall.

Sergeant Brian Moore has been promoted to the rank of Lieutenant. The 23-year veteran began his career as a Farmington Hills Police Cadet and was promoted to Sergeant in 2015. He has served as a Patrol Officer, Field Training Officer (FTO), and as an Investigator assigned to the South Oakland Narcotics Intelligence Consortium (SONIC).

Lt. Moore was most recently the Supervisor of the Directed Patrol Unit (DPU) and was in charge of the Field Training Officer (FTO) and Police Service Aide programs during his assignment in the Patrol Division. He is a graduate of Central Michigan University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Public Administration, and he is also a 2017 graduate of Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command.

Officer Nick Miller, now a Sergeant, has been with the Department since 2006 and has served as a Patrol Officer, Detective, Field Training Officer, and Evidence Technician. He was previously assigned to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Detroit Task Force and was most recently assigned to the Directed Patrol Unit.

Sgt. Miller is a graduate of Eastern Michigan University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice.