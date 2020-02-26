Farmington Hills Police Department promotes five

The City of Farmington Hills Police Department celebrated the promotion of four officers on February 21, with friends and family in attendance.

Assistant Chief Jeff King was promoted to Chief of Police. King has over 24 years of police experience with the City of Farmington Hills and, since 2017, served as the Assistant Police Chief overseeing the Administrative Bureau. He holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from Concordia University, a Master’s Degree in Leadership from Central Michigan University, and is a graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.

Commander Bonnie Unruh was promoted to the rank of Assistant Chief in the Administrative Bureau. A 30-year veteran of the Department, she most recently held the position of Operations Bureau Commander. Unruh has an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice from Schoolcraft College, a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Madonna University, and a Master’s Degree in Emergency Management and Information Technology from Eastern Michigan University. She is a graduate of the Eastern Michigan University School of Police Staff and Command and is a Certified Professional Emergency Manager through the State of Michigan.

Lieutenant Andy Radze was promoted to the rank of Captain in the Operations Bureau. Radze, a 23-year department veteran, previously served as Administrative Lieutenant in the Administrative Bureau. He holds an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice from Schoolcraft Community College, a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from Madonna University, is a graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command, and is currently working toward a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Arkansas State University.

Sergeant Michael Connolly was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant in the Operations Bureau. He has been with the department 19 years and holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from Madonna University. He is also a graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command, and is working toward a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice from Arkansas State University.

Officer Christopher Steuer was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in the Operations Bureau. Steuer, a 21-year veteran, has served as an Arson Investigator and is a member of the Department’s Honor Guard. Steuer has an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice from Oakland Community College.