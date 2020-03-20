Farmington Hills council plans electronic meeting Monday

Farmington Hills city council will on Monday hold a public meeting via teleconference, authorized by the State of Michigan to limit exposure to Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order on March 18 that allows elected officials to hold electronic meetings, so long as they provide opportunities for public participation. The city has set up a teleconference that will be live-streamed (audio only) over cable television and available on the city’s website the following day.

Monday night’s agenda includes a resolution declaring a local state of emergency, and officials will review the 2020 Local Road Program.

Here’s how you can participate in the meeting:

Anyone with a public comment or question can call in to the meeting, 248-231-8511, when the mayor announces that agenda item.

Residents who want to comment on a specific agenda item must email a request to do so. Up until the time that agenda item is called, you can send your name, address, and the agenda item to City Clerk Pam Smith, psmith@fhgov.com, then immediately call in when the mayor announces the agenda item.

Public comments may also be faxed to 248-871-2411 or sent to psmith@fhgov.com before 7 p.m. on Monday. Those comments will be read aloud during the meeting.

To view the full agenda for the 7:30 p.m. meeting, visit fhgov.com.