Farmington Hills officials to vote on community center bids

Farmington Hills city council members will vote Monday on a $1 million bid package for the city’s new community center, The Hawk.

Bid Package #3 includes roof replacement and locker replacements at the former Harrison High School on 12 Mile Road. The $903,600 cost for a new roof includes a contingency for replacing decking, due to the age of the building.

Construction on The Hawk began in October of 2019; project completion is expected this fall.

Also on the council’s 7:30 p.m. agenda:

Presentation of the Historic District Commission 2019 Annual Report;

A public hearing and possible authorization of a project to convert Hull Road from gravel to pavement, requested by more than 60 percent of those residents;

Appointments and reappointments to the Municipal Broadband Commission, Building Appeals Board, Fire Appeals Board, and the International Property Maintenance Code Board;

Agreements related to the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission; and

An amendment to a consent judgment filed in a lawsuit over property at 31440 Northwestern Hwy., formerly occupied by Compuware, which would allow Faurecia, global automotive component supplier, to do research, testing, and design on the property.

The full agenda is posted on the city’s website, fhgov.com. City Hall is located at 31555 W. 11 Mile Rd.