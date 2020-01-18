Farmington Hills offers free Narcan, CPR training

The Farmington Hills Police and Fire Departments are partnering with the Alliance of Coalitions for Healthy Communities to offer free Hands-Only CPR, Narcan training, and Narcan kits on Monday, February 3.

Optional Hands-Only CPR will be offered from 6 to 7 p.m., and Narcan Training will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. at Farmington Hills City Hall, 31555 W. 11 Mile Road.

Anyone over the age of 12 who knows someone with an addiction issue, or wants to be prepared and knowledgeable about how to save a life, may attend. Participants ages 18 and older will receive a free “Save a Life” kit that includes two 4-milligram doses of Nasal Naloxone, commonly called Narcan, which reverses the symptoms of opioid overdose that can lead to fatal respiratory failure.

“We are reaching out to anyone who knows a person who is at risk of overdosing. We want community members and families to be prepared to act quickly if an overdose situation arises,” said Farmington Hills Police Commander Bonnie Unruh. “People need to know how to perform hands-only CPR and how to give a dose of Narcan, so they can potentially save a loved one’s life.”

Anyone who has already received Narcan training but has an expired kit is welcome to pick up a fresh “Save a Life” kit.

For more information or to register, contact Tracy Chirikas, Community Relations Manager for the Alliance of Coalitions for Healthy Communities, at 248-221-7101 or at tinyurl.com/AllianceTraining02-03-2020.