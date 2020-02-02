Farmington Hills offers February classes, groups for seniors

The City of Farmington Hills offers dozens of programs for area adults age 50 and better at the Center for Active Adults, located in the Costick Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Rd. The Center is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Lunch is served daily, $2.75 donation for ages 60 and better, $5 for under 60. Advance registration is required for all programs, To register or learn more, call 248-473-1830.

Tax Assistance

By appointment only, call 248-473-1830. Get assistance with federal, state, homestead, and energy credit forms from specially-trained members of the AARP. Simple, E-file returns only. All information is confidential.

Help! I Have a Computer and I’m Downright Frustrated

Mondays, Feb. 3 and Feb. 10, 9:30 a.m.–12 p.m. This workshop is for recent learners and will cover basic terms, email, printing, websites, apps, saving files, creating folders, and more. Not for Mac users. Book fee $25. Optional to bring your own laptop. Fee is $60 residents/$65 non-residents.

Heart Health

Wednesday, Feb. 5, 10:30–11:30 a.m. Learn how to improve quality of life through prevention, detection, and treatment of risk factors for heart attack and stroke. Complimentary lunch provided in Conway Hall after the presentation. Sign up in Conway Hall. No fee.

Library Corner

Monday, Feb. 10, 10–11 a.m. Join the Library Outreach Specialist at the Costick Center to see a demonstration of library health databases. New topics each month. No fee.

Total Brain Health: Organizing Memory

Monday, Feb. 10, 10-11:15 a.m. Participants will be led through organizational strategies to help them classify information for easier recall.

Get Connected

Monday, Feb. 24, 10–11:15 a.m. The class will be asked to level up and challenge their brains with association strategies as well as kinetic learning in this stimulating program designed by the Wayne State University Institute of Gerontology. Call 248-473-1830 to register. No fee.

Beginning Knitting Classes

Mondays, Feb. 17 – March 9, 1–3 p.m. Learn the basics of casting on, knitting, and purling, then ribbing seed stitch and binding off so you can knit a scarf of your own. Fee is $55 residents/$60 non-residents. $15 materials fee payable to the instructor on the first day of class. (Feb. 17 class meets off site, call 248-473-1822 for location.)

Taste of Italy

Friday, Feb. 14, 11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Enjoy a delicious lunch followed by musical entertainment by the Mike Wolverton Band that will make you feel like you’re on the streets of Italy. Fee is $10 in advance, $12 at the door.

Friday’s Film

Friday, Feb. 21, 12–3 p.m. After a delicious lunch, enjoy the movie “Judy.” The afternoon includes popcorn, candy, and a beverage. Fee is $5 in advance, $7 at the door.

Spanish Language

Beginners – Wednesdays, Feb. 26–April 29, 11 a.m.–12 p.m.; Intermediate – Wednesdays, Feb. 26–April 29, 12:30–1:30 p.m. Learning a new language is a great way to keep the mind sharp. This fun class teaches Spanish through games and activities. A book fee of $12 must be paid to the instructor on the first day of class. Fee is $48 residents/$53 non-residents.

iPhone Basics – Part 2

Thursdays, Feb. 27 – March 26, 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. This class is designed for those with an Apple iPhone and is a continuation of Part 1. Bring your fully charged iPhone with you to class. Fee is $30/residents, $35/non-residents.

iPad Basics – Part 2

Thursdays, Feb. 27–March 26, 1–2 p.m. This class is designed for those with an Apple iPad and is a continuation of Part 1. Bring your fully charged iPad with you to class. Fee is $30/residents, $35/non-residents.

Dine and Discover – Detroit and the Rise of Motown Records

Friday, Feb. 28, 10 – 11:30 a.m. Enjoy a delicious brunch while Henry Feinberg details how the Motown label produced one of the most beloved styles in the history of American music. Listen to popular artists and learn about the 1960s in America. Advance tickets only, $10 at the Costick Center.

Karaoke

Friday, Feb. 28, 1–3 p.m. Head to Conway Hall for karaoke with Zack Entertainment. Sing your favorite classics from the past or today’s newest hits. Light refreshments. Fee is $2.

Dance and fitness classes are available and most of them offer drop-in rates. Several support groups are also available including Caregivers, Grief and Loss, First Step Stroke, and Vision Support. Many clubs meet regularly including Computer Forum, the Painters Group, Book Discussion and the Red Hat Society.