Farmington Hills offers CPR/AED class in January

The Farmington Hills/Farmington Emergency Preparedness Commission (EPC), in cooperation with the Farmington Hills Fire Department, will offer an American Heart Association Heartsaver® Class, featuring instruction in CPR, AED (Automated External Defibrillator), and “Stop the Bleed” Tourniquet Training on Thursday, January 16.

Held from 5:30 to 10 p.m., the class is open to the public in the upstairs training room at Fire Station #4 located at 28711 Drake Road.

“Stop the Bleed” is a national awareness campaign that encourages bystanders to become trained, equipped, and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives. Participants will receive training in applying wound pressure and using tourniquets.

The fee for the class and materials is $10 for residents of Farmington Hills/Farmington and $20 for non-residents. If you require an American Heart Association Certificate of Training, there will be an additional $20 fee for both residents and non-residents.

Participants must be at least 12 years old, and must register and pay fees one week before the date of the class. To register, contact Sara West at swest@fhgov.com.