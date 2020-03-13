Farmington, Hills libraries closed through April 5

Farmington Community Library has closed its Farmington and Farmington Hills buildings from Saturday, March 14, through Sunday, April 5, based on concerns about Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

According to a Friday evening Facebook post, patrons can hang onto library items; overdue fines will be waived for the duration of the closure. Book drops will be closed, and items should not be left at the buildings or returned to libraries in other communities.

The library’s website will remain online; visit farmlib.org/digital-library and farmlib.org/databases for information about e-books, e-audiobooks, e-magazines, and streaming content available through your computer, phone, or streaming service.

Learn more at farmlib.org/coronavirus-cdc-information/.