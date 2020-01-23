Farmington Hills Krogers host food drive this weekend

Kroger stores at 25780 Middlebelt and 37550 W. 12 Mile Road in Farmington Hills will on January 25 and 26 give customers an opportunity to help hungry neighbors in need.

In its 9th year, the food collection week for Gleaners Community Food Bank will be happening at Kroger stores across metro Detroit. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., volunteers will distribute grocery lists to shoppers, who can then select items to purchase and drop off as they leave the store.

Customers may also make a donation at any register or select a pre-filled “From Hearts to Homes” box of groceries to add to their total at checkout for donation.

“These food drives serve as the perfect opportunity to lend a hand to over 650,000 men, women and children who will face hunger this year in southeast Michigan,” said Rachel Hurst, corporate affairs manager, The Kroger Co. of Michigan. “Last year, this food drive resulted in over 87 tons of food donated to Gleaners, and we feel confident that, with the help of our customers, we will have yet another successful year in the fight against hunger.”

Gleaners President and CEO Gerry Brisson said the food drive ”comes at such a critical time to keep the shelves stocked at many of our partner agencies as many Michigan residents face the heartbreaking decision to buy food or pay their bills.”

To learn more about Gleaners Community Food Bank, visit gcfb.org.