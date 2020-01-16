Farmington Hills Heritage Park offers winter activities

The City of Farmington Hills offers a variety of winter activities at the Nature Center and Heritage Park on Farmington Road.

Here’s a look at what’s happening in February and March:

Stroll with Your Sweetheart – February 14, 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Ice candles will light your path while a naturalist shares details about the courtship behaviors of the park’s nocturnal animals and discusses how they relate to our own. Participants should meet at the Nature Center and dress for the weather with sturdy shoes; a majority of this program will be held outdoors. After the stroll, enjoy hot drinks and sweet treats in the Nature Center.

Registration is required; a limited number of spots are available for this event, which is geared for adults. Sign up at the Costick Center, 28600 W. 11 Mile Road or online at recreg.fhgov.com.

Snowshoe Trek – February 2 or 9, 1-2:30 p.m.

Snowshoe Treks are open to ages six through adult. The cost for the trek is $5 per person; snowshoe rentals will be available at the Nature Center for an additional $5 fee. Snowshoe lessons and a guided hike will be provided by a naturalist.

If there is no snow, the group will walk the nature trails.

Snowshoe participants should dress in layers for the weather and wear sturdy boots. If you’re interested in scheduling a guided snowshoe trek for a private group, please call the Nature Center.

The Farmington Hills Nature Center and Heavner Canoe Rental have also partnered to offer snowshoe rentals in adult and kids’ sizes at the Nature Center front desk through March. Snowshoe rentals are $7 per person.

Nature Makerspace Experience – February 14 and March 13, 2-3 p.m.

Experience how the Nature Center is becoming a hub for young scientists and engineers to dream, plan, invent, and imagine. Participants will design and create using nature as an inspiration to solve STEM challenges.

The February 14 session focuses on Habitats, and the March 13 session, on Animals. This drop-off program is designed for ages 6 and up. The programs are free, but registration is required either in person at the Costick Center or on line, recreg.fhgov.com.

Heritage Park is located at 24915 Farmington Road. Call the Nature Center, 248-477-1135 or write to asmith@fhgov.com for more information about upcoming Nature Center programs.