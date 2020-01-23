Farmington Hills gets a new police chief

The City of Farmington Hills has a new police chief, following the retirement Friday of Chief Chuck Nebus.

Former Assistant Chief Jeff King, a department veteran of more than 20 years, moves into the position. He was promoted in 2017 to lead the department’s Administrative Bureau.

Nebus announced his retirement on January 22. In a letter to the community, he wished King “great success as he goes forward in this exciting new chapter of his law enforcement career.”

Nebus also wrote:

“Thank you for the honor and privilege of serving as your Chief for the past ten years. I have entered into retirement after a 46-year career in law enforcement. I look forward to spending retirement time traveling to visit family and pursuing hobbies.

“I have been preparing for my departure with members of the Police Department and City officials for the past few months. Succession plans have been in place to prepare for the appointment of a new Chief and Executive Staff members, as well as other leadership positions.

“I wish to thank our Police Department personnel for embracing Twenty-First Century Community Policing, for decreasing crime to historic low levels, and for being one of the first police agencies in the State of Michigan to achieve accreditation with the Michigan Association of Chiefs of Police. I couldn’t be prouder!

”I am deeply grateful for the warm community support that I have enjoyed, and for the many friends and all of the wonderful memories made during my years of service. My wife Roberta and I will remain proud residents and supporters of Farmington Hills.”