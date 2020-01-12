Farmington Hills council to discuss affordable housing pilot

Farmington Hills officials will on Monday talk about an affordable housing pilot program at Freedom Square Apartments on Freedom Road, between Gill and Drake Roads.

The discussion is part of the city council’s 6 p.m. study session agenda, which also includes a Department of Special Services update. The meeting will be held in the Community Room at City Hall, 31555 W. 11 Mile Rd.

During their 7:30 p.m. meeting in the council chamber, officials will hold two public hearings:

paving Whitlock Street from Eight Mile Road to Colfax Street and Salvador Street from the west city limit to 140 feet West of Hugo Street, which are now gravel roads; and

development of 44 single-family homes on 19 acres in the northeast corner of Orchard Lake and 10 Mile Roads, a property located along Ridgeview Drive south of Pimlico Court.

The agenda also includes enactment of several ordinances introduced at previous meetings, which include changes to building heights in some commercial areas, regulations for indoor recreation facilities, regulations for collection containers, and sales of vaping products to minors.

The full agenda is posted at fhgov.com.