Farmington Hills council talks gravel road conversion

Farmington Hills City Council members will hold a public hearing Monday related to the conversion of gravel roads Muer Cove Drive and Mirlon Drive, in the 13 Mile/Drake Road area.

Officials will talk about the gravel road conversion process during a 6:30 p.m. study session, held in the Community Room. The public hearing will be held during their 7:30 p.m. meeting in the council chamber.

Sixty percent of property owners in the project area petitioned the city last spring to pave their streets. After the city hosted an informational meeting in October, more than 75 percent indicated their support for the project.

Also on the January 27 regular meeting agenda:

A proclamation honoring and thanking Police Chief Charles Nebus for exemplary service to the citizens of Farmington Hills,

Appointments to several boards and commissions,

A resolution that will allow the elimination of an emergency breakaway gate on Belfast Street, and

Modification of the payment in lieu of taxes (for low-income housing) paid by Freedom Square Apartments at Freedom and Drake Roads.

The full agendas for both meetings are posted at fhgov.com.