Farmington Hills council holds hearings on housing, gravel roads

Farmington Hills

Farmington Hills council members will hold two public hearings during Monday’s regular meeting at City Hall, 31555 W. 11 Mile Rd.

The first on their 7:30 p.m. agenda is for a Site Condominium Plan to put 19 houses on the west side of Farmington Road between Stocker Street and Colfax Drive. The development would create a new public street.

The second hearing is related to the paving of Park Hill Street, currently a gravel road that runs north from 12 Mile Road and curves around to end at Orchard Lake Road. More than 60 percent of residents signed a petition supporting the project.

Also on the agenda:

  • Proclamation honoring the Mercy High School Swim & Dive and Volleyball teams, both of which hold Division 1 and State titles;
  • Finalizing an ordinance amending the payment in lieu of taxes (for low-income housing) paid by Freedom Square Apartments at Freedom and Drake Roads;
  • An appointment to the Economic Development Commission; and
  • Appeals to two Freedom of Information Act requests.

During a 6 p.m. study session in the Community Room, council members will discuss a change to a consent judgment for property at 31440 Northwestern Highway and hear a Planning Department update.

Agendas for both meetings are posted at fhgov.com/Home.aspx