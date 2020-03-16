Farmington, Hills elected cancel study sessions

Farmington and Farmington Hills city councils cancelled their 6 p.m., March 16, study session, in light of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) concerns.

The Farmington council’s 7 p.m. and Hills council’s 7:30 p.m. regular meetings will go on as scheduled.

In addition, Farmington officials adjusted their agenda to postpone a special event request from the Greater Farmington Area Chamber to add a beer tasting event to this year’s Greater Farmington Founders Festival. The move came in response to resident and business concerns over holding the festival in Shiawassee Park for a second year.

“Please note that the postponement of this agenda item is to avoid bringing more people into the Council chambers, whether that’s Chamber members or members of the public. It’s not a reflection on the actual event being proposed, nor are we postponing the event itself. The plan is to reschedule this agenda item and discuss it at a future meeting,” council member Maria Taylor wrote in a Monday Facebook post.

The full agenda and supporting materials are posted at farmgov.com, where you can also watch a livestream of the meeting.

According to a Hills press release, “Interested residents are encouraged to watch the meeting via live stream on the city’s cable TV station or view the meeting the next day on fhgov.com via video on demand.

You can find the broadcast on Spectrum channel 203 or AT&T channel 99.