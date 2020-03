Farmington Hills city council has cancelled a 6 p.m., March 16, study session, in light of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) concerns.

The council’s 7:30 p.m. regular meeting will go on as scheduled, with essential personnel.

According to a press release, “Interested residents are encouraged to watch the meeting via live stream on the city’s cable TV station or view the meeting the next day on fhgov.com via video on demand.

You can find the broadcast on Spectrum channel 203 or AT&T channel 99.