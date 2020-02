The Farmington Hills City Clerk’s Office will be open extended hours, 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Monday, March 2 through Thursday, March 5, and on Saturday, March 7, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., for business related to the March 10 Presidential Primary Election.

The Clerk’s Office is located inside City Hall at 31555 W. 11 Mile Road. To learn more, call 248-871-2410.