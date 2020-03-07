Farmington, HIlls clerk offices open Saturday for ballot biz

2020 Elections, Farmington, Farmington election, Farmington Hills, Farmington Hills election

City clerk offices in Farmington and Farmington Hills are open Saturday, March 7, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., for election-related business.

If you haven’t registered to vote, you may do so at your clerk’s office, with proof of residency, through 8 p.m. on March 10. Not sure about your polling place? Your city clerk can help with that, too.

You can request an absent voter ballot in person at the Clerk’s office through 4 p.m. on Monday, March 9. If you receive an absent voter ballot on Monday, you must cast your ballot before you leave.

The closed primary means that voters have to choose either a Democrat, Republican, or proposal only ballot at the polls and when requesting an absent voter ballot. Proposal ballots include only the Farmington Public Schools millage proposal (all Farmington precincts and Farmington Hills precincts 1-4 and 7-26) and the DIA (Detroit Institute of Arts) millage renewal proposal.

Democrats whose preferred candidates have withdrawn from the race can spoil their ballots and a request a new one at their clerk’s office.

For more election information, to download an absent voter application, and to view sample ballots, visit farmgov.com/City-Services/City-Clerk/Election-Information/March-10,-2020-Presidential-Primary.aspx in Farmington or fhgov.com/Government/Departments-Divisions/City-Clerk/Elections.aspx in Farmington Hills.