Farmington Hills biz offers virtual wellness classes

Local health and wellness business, Winning Edge Bodywork has announced a name change and a series of free virtual wellness classes open to the community.

Lisa Machala, LMT is the founder of the company and explained the rationale for the change.

“The Collaborative Body brand name expands our relevance to a wider audience and enables us to expand our offerings to better serve the marketplace. Plans include additional services, virtual training, as well as retreats and programs for individuals and organizations,” she said. “While our offices are currently closed in observance of public health crisis, we remain committed to supporting the health and wellbeing of our community.”

The Collaborative Body on March 29 launched a series of complimentary health and wellness virtual classes for the community. To learn more and register, visit learnitlive.com/class/13583/Thriving-In-Isolation-Disruption-Offers-Opportunity