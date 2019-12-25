Farmington Hills biz donates to Goodfellows drive

The Farmington Hills corporate offices of RHP Properties, Inc., the nation’s largest private owner of manufactured home communities, held its 16th annual holiday gift and food donation program for the Farmington Area Goodfellows.

RHP Properties staff donated an equivalent value of $4,730 in toy and food donations this year, which is an increase from last year’s contributions.

“Each year, we at RHP are excited to do what we can to assist the Farmington Area Goodfellows in their mission to provide for families during the holiday season,” said Ross Partrich, CEO, RHP Properties. “Goodfellows is a wonderful organization committed to ensuring that every child and senior is remembered during the holiday and our employees demonstrate their commitment to the community with their generosity and enthusiasm.”

The Farmington Area Goodfellows, an all-volunteer charitable organization, has been assisting families for more than 60 years. This year’s delivery day on December 21 saw packages to go out to more than 400 Farmington area children, families, and seniors, and adults with developmental disabilities.