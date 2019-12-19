Farmington Hills assault suspect in custody after search

A sexual assault suspect was taken into custody Wednesday after a massive search through an area of Farmington Hills east of Middlebelt and between Nine and Ten Mile Roads.

According to a Farmington Hills Police Department release, a 28-year-old woman contacted the department shortly after midnight to report that a male friend had assaulted her. Afterwards, he became upset and cut himself with a knife, then ran away.

As the victim was treated and taken to the hospital, a resident in the area of Canfield Avenue reported that a man had knocked on their door, then walked into the home and took a knife. When the male homeowner tried to intervene, the man punched him, then ran into a nearby wooded area.

Police used a drone to search the area throughout the day. The Oakland County Sheriffs Department Aviation Unit and several K-9 units assisted.

While the search happened in the area of Lanigan Elementary and East Middle Schools, neither was placed on lockdown. In a letter sent to parents, Superintendent Dr. Robert Herrera explained that school officials and police “were in close contact as the event unfolded.”

“The police department did not feel it was warranted for those schools to go into a lockdown. They instituted several additional measures to ensure the safety of our community by including drones, a helicopter in the air, school resource officers at Lanigan and East and extra patrols at school bus stops and at our schools,” he wrote.

The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Jesse Newton of Redford, reportedly had threatened suicide. After his arrest in a neighboring city, he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.