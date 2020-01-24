Farmington High students to compete in state sales event

Eight Farmington High School students have earned spots at the Great Lakes Sales Challenge finals, which will be held February 7 at Western Michigan University (WMU).
The Great Lakes High School Sales Challenge is sponsored by WMU’s Sales & Business Marketing Program, with the Michigan Marketing Educators. The event brings a university-style experience to high school students through both the provided curriculum and the competition.
FHS students participated in two categories. In Personal Pitch, students completed a 90-second sales pitch about why they should be offered a job. To compete in the Call-In category, students set up a sales call, overcame multiple objections, and prepared for an in-person sales pitch.
These students moved on to state competition:
Sales Call Finalists
- Hannah Kaplan
- Mouhamadou Ndiaye
- Pavan Purusothaman
Personal Pitch Finalists
- Dhakshniy Sivakumaran
- Morgan Betts
- Alexandria Seegars
- Jordyn Wilcox
- Rachita Thakur