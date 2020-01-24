Farmington High students to compete in state sales event

Eight Farmington High School students have earned spots at the Great Lakes Sales Challenge finals, which will be held February 7 at Western Michigan University (WMU).

Farmington High sales students
Great Lakes Sales Challenge finalists include Pavan Purusothaman, Mouhamadou Ndiaye, Jordyn Wilcox, Alexandria Seegars, Morgan Betts, and Dhakshniy Sivakumaran. (Farmington Public Schools)

The Great Lakes High School Sales Challenge is sponsored by WMU’s Sales & Business Marketing Program, with the Michigan Marketing Educators. The event brings a university-style experience to high school students through both the provided curriculum and the competition.

FHS students participated in two categories. In Personal Pitch, students completed a 90-second sales pitch about why they should be offered a job. To compete in the Call-In category, students set up a sales call, overcame multiple objections, and prepared for an in-person sales pitch.

These students moved on to state competition:

Sales Call Finalists

  • Hannah Kaplan
  • Mouhamadou Ndiaye
  • Pavan Purusothaman

Personal Pitch Finalists

  • Dhakshniy Sivakumaran
  • Morgan Betts
  • Alexandria Seegars
  • Jordyn Wilcox
  • Rachita Thakur