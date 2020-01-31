Farmington High singers present Valentine’s Day Café

A night of music, fun, and entertainment held at Farmington High Thursday, February 13, will support the school’s choir program.

During the Valentine’s Day Cafè, held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the cafeteria, vocal and choral students will delight with specialized solo and group performances as guests snack on Valentine’s treats.

Celebrity attendees may or may not include Cupid, Yenta the matchmaker, Hitch, and the founders of Match.com and E-harmony.com

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors. Proceeds will help the Farmington High School Choirs raise much needed funds for uniforms, practice folders, and competition fees.

For directions, tickets, questions, silent auction donations, or to volunteer, please contact John Cromwell at jcromwell@mi.rr.com