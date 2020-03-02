Farmington Five Below deal falls through

A plan to bring Five Below into a prominent and vacant space in downtown Farmington has fallen through.

Farmington Downtown Development Authority (DDA) Director Kate Knight said Monday that demands from Five Below proved too much for the local owner of The Groves retail center at Grove Street and Grand River.

“Something better will come along,” Knight said.

Mayor Sara Bowman last month confirmed rumors that Five Below was headed for the north anchor space formerly occupied by Dress Barn. The announcement drew praise and criticism on social media.

The chain offers items at $5 or less and stocks merchandise to attract teens and tweens. Five Below is rapidly expanding; the company last year opened a flagship store on Fifth Avenue in New York City.