Farmington council to consider new smoke shop rules

After swearing in a new council member, Farmington officials will on Monday consider an ordinance that would limit smoke shop locations to specific areas of the city.

On the 7 p.m. meeting agenda, the ordinance text amendment would allow smoke shops only in the C3 General Commercial Zoning District, as a special land use. Smoke shops would be defined as retail stores with cigarettes, cigars, e-cigarettes, vapor, packaged tobacco, and nicotine products as 50 percent or more of their merchandise.

Existing smoke shops would be “grandfathered” in their locations.

Also on the agenda are approval of a banner program that would honor Farmington area veterans and the purchase of two police vehicles.

View the full agenda and supporting materials at farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/Agendas-and-Minutes.aspx.