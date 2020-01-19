Farmington council to consider broadband study funding

Farmington city council members will on Monday consider approval of funding to take the next toward creating a municipal broadband system.
Since 2018, a committee with representatives from Farmington and Farmington Hills have studied creation of a high-speed internet system that would serve both cities. Later this month, Farmington Hills officials are expected to award the contract for a feasibility study.
Monday’s action would authorize spending $16,750, or 25 percent of the study cost.
Other items on the 7 p.m. agenda include:
- Recognition of Lucille Chappell for 20 years of employment with the Farmington Civic Theater
- Farmington Community Library: Pavilion Story Time & Family Fun in Riley Park special event permit
- An ordinance change to incorporate the 2015 International Fire Code
- Replacement of carpeting in the Public Safety Building, and new carpeting at the Public Safety Training Facility
- Purchase of fire turnout gear
- Various payments and estimates for road maintenance, vehicle maintenance, the Oakland Street reconstruction project, and water meter replacements
Council members will, during a 6:30 p.m. special meeting, interview an applicant for an open position on the Board of Review. They’ll also meet in a closed session at the end of the 7 p.m. meeting to review confidential correspondence from the city attorney.
Agendas and supporting materials for both meetings are posted at farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/Agendas-and-Minutes/City-Council/2020.aspx.
The meeting will be live-streamed here: farmgov.com/City-Services/Government/View-Live-Meetings.aspx