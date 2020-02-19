Farmington council selects Delind to fill vacant seat

Farmington city council members on Monday unanimously selected David Delind to fill a seat left vacant with the January resignation of Bill Galvin.

Officials decided among nine applicants who were interviewed February 10 and 11. In the initial round of voting, they selected their top three choices hoping for consensus on a top candidate. Delind and Joy Montgomery each received two first place votes.

At that point, Mayor Pro Tem Joe LaRussa suggested ”ranked choice” voting, which counts all of the votes, rather than just first place. City attorney Tom Schultz warned officials that the city charter required three council members to vote for a specific person, and ranking would not count as a final vote.

LaRussa countered that the final nomination could be based on the ranked vote.

”I think we are at an impasse,” he said. “If we used the tool, we could produce an outcome we could discuss.”

Officials agreed to rank five candidates. In that round, Delind and Montgomery each received two first place votes, but Delind received two second place votes, while Montgomery and Kevin Lieberum each received one.

Council member Steven Schneemann then nominated Delind, who was appointed on a 4-0 vote.

Delind is employed by DTE Energy as a supervisor over distribution operations contracts. According to his application, he has more than six years of experience as a licensed structural engineer and has held local government and nonprofit board positions, including the Farmington Board of Review.

Delind was not present during Monday’s council meeting. He’ll likely take his oath of office during the council’s first meeting in March, and his term expires in 2021.