Farmington council members to consider emergency declaration

Farmington city council members will on Monday consider whether to declare a local state of emergency.

In a memo to council members, City Manager David Murphy noted that federal, state, and county officials have already issued declarations related to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

The State Emergency Management Act allows the city to declare the local state of emergency, which provides the city with additional options to temporarily handle operations.

The city’s Code of Ordinances includes an “Emergency Preparedness” Chapter that outlines duties for the mayor, council, and an Emergency Management Coordinator, an appointment required under the State Act, Murphy wrote. That position would be filled by Public Safety Director Frank Demers.

Farmington also approved an Emergency Operations Support Plan in 2018, agreeing to work with Oakland County for emergency responses.

Additional provisions of the resolution allow the City Manager to close municipal facilities to the public, make staffing decisions, and take actions that typically come before council members, to ensure continuity of city operations, Murphy wrote.

In addition, the resolution addresses public meetings held during the declaration.

“We cannot say at this time whether it is required that the City invoke the emergency provisions of the State Act or the City’s ordinance,” Murphy wrote. “But the decision to do so does make it easier for the City to be ‘lighter on its feet’ in responding to some issues…”

Council members will also consider approval of two grant applications for work at Drake Park and discuss Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s Executive Order allowing government bodies to meet electronically.

The full agenda and supporting materials for the 7 p.m. meeting, held at City Hall, 28600 Liberty St., are posted at farmgov.com.