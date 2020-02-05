Farmington city council honors longtime Civic employee

If you’ve walked past the Farmington Civic Theater box office over the past 20 years, you’ve likely seen a woman Farmington City Council honored following her retirement last month.

Lucille Chappell was born and raised in Farmington, where she’s lived except for 10 years in Florida. She worked as a paraprofessional for Farmington Public Schools in the 1960s. Her husband, Tom, worked for Farmington and Farmington Township police departments, and her daughter, Janice, was crowned Miss Farmington 1975.

During a January 21 city council meeting, Chappell received a 20-year service award. In addition, Mayor Sara Bowman read a proclamation recognizing her service, which began when the city took over the theater in 1999.

”I’ve loved being there all these years,” Chappell said. “I’ve met so many lovely young people, and they’ve’ been so kind to me. I just loved them all, and I’m sad to be leaving.”